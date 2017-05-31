Interactive crime map: May 24 – May 29

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

8:51 a.m. Robinson St Ext, Pittsburgh, PA. Pitt police responded to an individual’s report of the theft of three traffic cones.

1:02 p.m. Nordenburg Hall 111 University Pl, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted county police with a warrant arrest.

1:24 p.m. Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic 3811 O’Hara St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted UPMC security with an employee who wanted to report a terroristic threat.

Thursday, May 25, 2017

12:38 p.m. Sutherland Drive, Pittsburgh, PA, 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of a stolen traffic cone.

3:13 p.m. Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic 3811 O’Hara St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a non-affiliated woman for defiant trespass.

Friday, May 26, 2017

12:41 a.m. Tower C 3990 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a campus security report of a drug law violation.

1:14 a.m. Bouquet Gardens 300 South Bouquet St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of criminal mischief.

10:43 p.m. 3300 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a non-affiliated person for possession of cocaine.

Saturday, May 27, 2017

12:02 a.m. 200 Atwood St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested two non-affiliated persons for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, retail theft and showing false identification to law enforcement.

2:45 p.m. Petersen Events Center 3719 Terrace St, Pittsburgh, PA 15261. Pitt police responded to a report of theft of a t-shirt from a mannequin.

Sunday, May 28, 2017

2:44 a.m. 3354 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a male student for public drunkenness.

3:12 a.m. 3425 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a non-affiliated person with a warrant.

10:35 p.m. 398 S Bellefield Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued citations to one juvenile and two non-affiliated persons for disorderly conduct and underage drinking.

Monday, May 29, 2017

1:03 a.m. Hilton Garden Inn University Place 3454 University Pl, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated person for disorderly conduct.

9:17 a.m. McKee Pl, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested one non-affiliated person for burglary, simple assault, theft by unlawful taking and harassment.

3:41 p.m. 4498 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated individual for aggressive panhandling.

4:36 p.m. 7-Eleven 3955 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated individual for retail theft.



printPrint