GALLERY: Anthrocon 2017

Slice of life: Dave Pirozzi’s music makes waves at Pitt

While most artists draw inspiration from love and heartbreak, Pitt student and musician Dave Pirozzi finds inspiration in seemingly strange places — video games, cartoons and the changing of seasons. “I really have this weird obsession with fall,” Pirozzi said. “For my future writing with Pinstripe Sunny, I am actually gearing the instrumentals to sound […]