Men’s basketball lands 2017 forward Kenechukwu Chukwuka

With the addition of Chukwuka, head coach Kevin Stallings has finalized the Panthers' 2017 roster with just over three months until the start of the season. (Photo by John Hamilton | Editor-in-Chief)

Pitt head coach Kevin Stallings added the final piece of his 2017 recruiting class Tuesday, getting a commitment from junior college transfer Kenechukwu Chukwuka.

Chukwuka, a native of Sweden, announced his decision on Twitter.

Dreams do come true🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/hAl5WW1lI3 — Kenechukwu Chukwuka (@kene_96) August 8, 2017

“After a lot of thinking, I have decided that I’ll be furthering my academic and basketball career at The University of Pittsburgh,” Chukwuka said. “This is one of the best days in my life, but best believe I’m far from done.”

The 6-foot-8, 215-pound power forward played this past season at New Mexico Junior College. He appeared in 26 games, averaging three points per game on 50.9 percent shooting.

He will be immediately eligible to play this season and is the 11th member of the class. The Panthers return just three players from last season, but with the roster now set, Stallings can turn his full attention towards preparing for this season and the brutal ACC schedule they’ll face.

The season kicks off in just over three months when the team takes on the Navy Midshipmen in the 2017 Veterans Classic Nov. 10.



