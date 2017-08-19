GALLERY: Pittsburgh Prayer for Peace

In the wake of the white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville, Mayor Peduto’s office organized “A Prayer for Pittsburgh: A Prayer for Peace” rally in front of the city-county building yesterday. A variety of faith leaders and government-affiliated personnel were featured as speakers.
Reverend Loran Mann, founder of Pentecostal Temple Church and a retired WPXI-TV news anchor, acts as the event’s MC.
Reverend Ronald Lengwin of the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh stands by the side of the stage to listen to other speakers.
Four rally attendees join hands through the duration of Carrie Newcomer’s “If Not Now” as performed by Molly May of Rodef Shalom.
U.S. Representative Mike Doyle gives a brief speech in which he asks the crowd to repeat the phrases “Only love can conquer hate” and “In Pittsburgh you are welcome.”
Pastor Deryck Tines and the Lemington Gospel Choir perform a rendition of “This Little Light of Mine.”
The Youth Choir of Urban Impact Church smile and laugh as they sing on stage.
The youth choir of Urban Impact Church embrace as they sing their last song.
Mayor Peduto concludes the Prayer for Peace rally by informing the crowd of Steve Bannon’s dismissal from the White House.
