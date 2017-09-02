Men’s basketball adds guard Danya Kingsby

Kingsby is the second recruit in coach Kevin Stallings' 2018 recruiting class, joining forward Bryce Golden. (Photo by John Hamilton / Managing Editor)

Head coach Kevin Stallings and the Pitt men’s basketball team added their second commit in the class of 2018 Friday as 6-foot-1 guard Danya Kingsby committed to the program.

Kingsby announced his decision on Twitter saying, “I want to compete against the best and I feel the ACC conference is the best fit for me…”

Blessed to announce that I have committed to the University of Pittsburgh 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/wDB22TPTIv — Danya Kingsby (@D_Kingsby2) September 1, 2017

Last year, Kingsby played at the College of Southern Idaho, helping his team to a 27-7 record. On the year, he averaged 12.2 points per game including a game high of 28 against Snow College March 4.

Kingsby joins 3-star forward Bryce Golden in the class and will be part of Stallings’ rebuilding process once he arrives on campus. The team is expected to take another step backwards this season, but the program hopes it’ll be able to start recovering in 2018 once Stallings has time with his own players.

The Panthers kick off this season Nov. 10 against the Navy Midshipmen at the annual Veterans Classic in Annapolis, Maryland.



printPrint