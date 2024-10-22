Pitt finds success in bounce back in a weekend full of games

After tough losses last week for volleyball and men’s soccer, Pitt Athletics added to the win column this weekend against big opponents.

Baseball

On Friday evening, the Panthers posted a 4-2 victory over Division II opponent Mercyhurst in a fall exhibition game at home at the Charles L. Cost Field.

The Lakers started strong, scoring a run in the first and second innings, but a triple got things rolling for the Panthers in the bottom of the second, courtesy of redshirt first-year centerfielder Derrick Tarpley Jr.

The Panthers capitalized on Tarpley’s triple with two runs in the second inning. They tacked on two more runs in the third inning with a two-RBI single from junior shortstop Jake Kendro.

Pitt saw eight different pitchers take the mound, with standout innings from junior Matt Porter, senior Kyle Demi and redshirt junior Sam Bryan, who all logged three strikeouts in one inning pitched. Together, the Panther pitchers accounted for 21 strikeouts in nine innings.

Next week, Pitt finishes up its fall baseball schedule with a three-game intrasquad scrimmage, dubbed the blue-and-gold World Series, with games on Oct. 22, 24 and 26.

Cross Country

The Panthers traveled to Madison last weekend to compete in the Wisconsin Pre-Nationals for their final meet of the regular season.

The men’s team took 13th place in the 8k B race. Senior Quintin Gatons was the first Panther to cross the finish line, taking 39th place with a 24:40.0 time. Just behind him was first-year Thomas McMahon, who finished in 49th place with a time of 24:44.7.

The women’s team finished in 12th place in the 6k B race. The first Panther to cross the finish line was senior Winnie Incorvaia, who posted a 21:06.2 time to take 27th place. Not far behind her was sophomore Olivia Bufalini in 63rd place and graduate student Sadie Carey-Tharp in 67th place, with times of 21:42.6 and 21:44.5, respectively.

Next, Pitt travels to Cary for the ACC Championships in North Carolina at WakeMed Soccer Park.

Women’s Soccer

On Sunday afternoon, the Panthers traveled to Tallahassee, taking on No. 22 Florida State for a rough afternoon at the Seminole Soccer Complex in a 7-1 loss.

Just five minutes into the match, things weren’t looking good for the Panthers. Senior defender Ashley Moon suffered a gruesome lower-body injury and was carted off the field. Just a few moments later, Florida State found the back of the goal to make it 1-0 Seminoles.

The Seminoles didn’t stop there, adding to their lead with two more goals in the first half. It was an unsuccessful first half for Pitt, which attempted only three shots on goal, its lowest of the season.

Pitt sophomore midfielder Deborah Abiodun notched her fourth goal of the season in the second half, but Florida State added on four more goals to put the game away.

The Panthers will host their final home game of the regular season against No. 2 Wake Forest at 7 p.m. this Thursday at Ambrose Urbanic Field.

This Week at Pitt:

Oct. 22, 24, 26 – Baseball Blue/Gold World Series

Oct. 22 – 7 p.m. Men’s Basketball Exhibition v. Point Park

Oct. 24 – 7 p.m. Women’s Soccer v. Wake Forest

Oct. 24 – 7:30 p.m. Football v. Syracuse

Oct. 25, 26 – Swim and Dive @ Penn State

Oct. 25 – 5 p.m. Wrestling Blue/Gold

Oct. 25 – 7 p.m. Men’s Soccer v. Virginia

Oct. 25 – 7 p.m. Volleyball v. Louisville

Oct. 27 – Women’s Lacrosse @ Georgetown Play Day

Oct. 27 – 1 p.m. Volleyball v. Notre Dame





