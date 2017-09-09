Scenes from the tailgate

What are you looking forward to?
“Maybe we’ll win.”
-Halle Hajel, Pitt sophomore & Michaela Fapore, Pitt junior
The Panthers started the second quarter with the ball, but couldn’t make progress on Penn State’s players and continued losing yards. After an unsuccessful first drive, the Nittany Lions intercepted Browne’s pass and returned the ball for one yard. Even though the Lions were able to push down the field, they didn’t make it out […]
Lots of happy Penn State fans so far in Beaver Stadium as the Nittany Lions lead 14-0. (Photo by Wenhao Wu)
Penn State opened the game with a coin toss win and opted to defer to Pitt. Even though the Panthers started with the ball, the Lions quickly gained possession. Redshirt senior Max Browne’s pass was intercepted, and shortly after, PSU put the first game points on the board with 12:53 remaining in the first quarter. […]