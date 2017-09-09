First half recap (click to expand)

The Panthers started the second quarter with the ball, but couldn’t make progress on Penn State’s players and continued losing yards. After an unsuccessful first drive, the Nittany Lions intercepted Browne’s pass and returned the ball for one yard.

Even though the Lions were able to push down the field, they didn’t make it out of their half and returned the ball the Pitt. After a series of successes — including five complete passes from Browne and a PSU 15-yard penalty — the Panthers found themselves at Penn State’s 10-yard line for second and goal with 1:28 remaining in the half.

The team couldn’t get the touchdown and attempted a 28-yard field goal. Pitt redshirt freshman Alex Kessman’s kick was good, making the game 14-3.



