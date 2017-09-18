WPTS creates playlists after hectic day at Pitt

The Cathedral of Learning is reflected in a puddle outside the building after a water main broke this morning. (Photo by Elise Lavallee | Contributing Editor)

With the Cathedral flooding and Pitt students standing up to homophobia in a counter protest at Towers yesterday, our news writers had more than enough to write about.

The hectic Monday inspired the new media director of WPTS, Josh Chamberlain, to create two playlists to match the mood — Cathy Flooded and Pitt Students Stood Together.

Chamberlain said the events — waking up to a text that classes are cancelled and later joining in a protest against bigotry — needed to be captured because of their memorability. And what better way to capture the day’s events than to set the memories to music?





