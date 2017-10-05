Gallery: Westboro Baptist Church counter protesters

Dr. Jade Donegan-Infinito and her wife speak with Pastor Eric Andre of First Trinity Church who holds a sign that reads “Free Prayer.” (Photo by Anna Bongardino | Assistant Visual Editor)
Dean of Students, Kenyon Bonner stands outside William Pitt Union as counter protesters gather across the street.(Photo by John Hamilton | Managing Editor)
Sophomore Taro Dawn shields herself from the rain with a bandana and an umbrella in the crowd of counter protesters. (Photo by John Hamilton | Managing Editor)
Students display rainbow flags and signs in counter protest of Westboro Baptist Church’s planned visit to Pitt. (Photo by John Hamilton | Managing Editor)
Students stand in the rain holding signs which read “Love is love” and “Trans rights and gay rights are human rights.” (Photo by Anna Bongardino | Assistant Visual Editor)
Nathan VanHoudnos, a Squirrel Hill resident, stands in a suit on the corner of Fifth and Bigelow, holding a sign that reads “Christianity is not Westboro Baptist Church.” (Photo by Anna Bongardino | Assistant Visual Editor)
Many Westboro Baptist counter protesters stand on the corner of Fifth and Bigelow holding umbrellas. (Photo by John Hamilton | Managing Editor)
Students and Pittsburgh residents line the sidewalk outside the Cathedral of Learning in counter protest to Westboro Baptist Church. (Photo by Anna Bongardino | Assistant Visual Editor)
Pitt student, Megan Hiser, wears a rainbow flag as a shall over her dinosaur suit. (Photo by Anna Bongardino | Assistant Visual Editor)
A group of people cross Forbes and Bigelow carrying rainbow-colored “Grads Together” posters. (Photo by Anna Bongardino | Assistant Visual Editor)
Students gather under umbrellas during a counter protest on the corner of Forbes and Bigelow. (Photo by Anna Bongardino | Assistant Visual Editor)
(Photo by Sarah Cutshall | Staff Photographer)
(Photo by Sarah Cutshall | Staff Photographer)
PGH Sisters Counter Protest Director (Photo by Sarah Cutshall | Staff Photographer)
printPrint
(Photo by Sarah Cutshall | Staff Photographer)
Leave a comment.