Cathedral in photos, from the basement to the top

I walked into an office on the 30th floor of the Cathedral of Learning Wednesday and asked the receptionist if there was anything interesting on the floor that might make for a good picture.

“No,” she said, laughing.

She was right, the 30th floor is probably the most boring floor in the 42-story structure. But even on floors of the building dominated by cubicles and fluorescent lights, the building’s character and personality is abundant.

In an effort to find and document that character, I traversed the building a few times this past week — from the basement to the highest accessible floor, the 36th. From vintage computers to religious comics, there are different sides of the building than just the nationality rooms and Gothic architecture.

Let’s start from the bottom.