Chinaza Ndee earns second ACC Freshman of the Week honor

First-year volleyball player Chinaza Ndee earned her second ACC Freshman of the Week honor after her standout performance during the Panthers’ weekend domination of the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida State Seminoles.

Ndee recorded five kills in Friday’s match against Miami and nine in Sunday’s match against Florida State, bringing her to 155 total kills in her debut season. In both outings, she had above a .400 hitting percentage and committed only two errors.

The 5-foot-11 first-year earned her first ACC Freshman of the Week award after the team’s first sweep of Florida State and Miami Oct. 6 and Oct. 8, respectively. In that previous performance against the Seminoles, she posted 10 kills and only one error. Against the Hurricanes, she had a similarly impressive performance with seven kills and one error.

Ndee joined the Pitt women’s volleyball team after graduating in 2017 from The Kinkaid School in Houston, where she played volleyball all four years. She was named All-South Zone in both her junior and sophomore season. In her first-year campaign as a Panther, she recorded a season-high 14 kills and 17 points against Saint Mary’s.



