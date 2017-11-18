Gallery: Pitt football falls to Virginia Tech, losing bowl eligibility

The Pitt football team couldn’t convert on four straight plays at the goal line with a minute to go in the fourth quarter — losing 20-14 to the Virginia Tech Hokies and any chance at a bowl game.
Read the recap here.
The Pitt football team reacts to losing the game after Virginia Tech stopped the Panthers at the goal-line. (Photo by John Hamilton | Managing Editor)
Running back Darrin Hall tries to break a tackle. (Photo by John Hamilton / Managing Editor)
Punter Ryan Winslow celebrates with his team after throwing a touchdown off a trick play. (Photo by John Hamilton / Managing Editor)
Quarterback Kenny Pichett went 15 of 23 for 243 yards. (Photo by John Hamilton / Managing Editor)
Pitt lineman Rashad Weaver tries to make a sack. (Photo by John Hamilton / Managing Editor)
Reciever Cam Phillips celebrates after catching a go-ahead touchdown pass. (Photo by John Hamilton / Managing Editor)
Maurice Ffrench runs the ball for the Panthers in the Saturday afternoon game against the Virginia Tech Hokies. (Photo by John Hamilton | Managing Editor)
(Photo by John Hamilton / Managing Editor)
First-year quarterback Kenny Pickett takes out the referee as he runs the ball for the Panthers. (Photo by John Hamilton | Managing Editor)
Darrin Hall is taken down by a Virginia Tech player as he runs the ball for Pitt. (Photo by John Hamilton | Managing Editor)
