Police issue crime alert after burglary on Ward

Pitt police issued a crime alert after a burglary was reported early Saturday morning.

Pitt and city police responded to the crime at 1:37 a.m. Saturday on the 3300 block of Ward Street.

According to the alert, the victim stated that an unknown person or multiple people entered his first floor apartment between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. through an unlocked bedroom window. They removed a laptop and musical instrument from his desk.

No injuries were reported. No descriptions of the suspects are available at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call city police at 412-422-6520 and reference CCR #170236908 or call Pitt police at 412-624-2121 and reference report #17-04664.



printPrint