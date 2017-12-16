Pitt Title IX to investigate harassment allegations from early 2000s

An office on the 14th floor of the Cathedral of Learning, where Pitt's Department of Communication is located. (Photo by John Hamilton / Managing Editor)

Pitt’s Title IX office will open an investigation after a former professor published an article Wednesday alleging harassment and discrimination in the communications department in the early 2000s.

Carol Stabile, a professor in Pitt’s Department of Communications from 1994-2005, described her experiences at the department in a recent Ms. Magazine article. She said male faculty members frequently slept with female graduate students. When she complained, Stabile wrote, no one paid attention and she had responsibilities taken away.

Stabile, now the chair of the Department of Women’s Studies at the University of Maryland, also accused the department of discrimination, giving tenure to few women and hiring men who accepted or contributed to the culture.

“This created, as my colleagues in Faculty Against Rape put it, a ‘nest’ of predators,” Stabile wrote.

University spokesperson Joe Miksch said Pitt’s Title IX office is investigating the allegations.

“The University is committed to fostering an educational and employment environment free of discrimination and harassment,” he said in an email Friday.

Three professors from outside universities conducted an external review of the communications department in 2004, when Stabile was at the department. The report said female students described the department’s culture as unsafe.

“Senior faculty routinely and repeatedly have engaged in consensual sexual relationships with graduate students,” the report said, according to a 2004 Pitt News article. “The routine character of these relationships silences other faculty and graduate students.”

Pitt now has a policy that forbids faculty and staff form engaging in consensual relationships with students they have direct supervision over. The policy went into effect in March of 2017.

According to the 2004 article, some students and faculty disagreed that the department had an unsafe environment.

Stabile’s article was shared frequently on Twitter, with many users commenting that sexual harassment is pervasive in academia.

Thank you @castabile for writing this. Want you to know you are seen, heard, appreciated and that your work and resilience inspired many other women in the field, including me.https://t.co/ZbxNBMfkNG — Sarah J. Jackson (@sjjphd) December 15, 2017

Sexal harrassers are, indeed, open secrets on college campuses. Here's to ending their reign: https://t.co/Uxtapu2hIx — Magin LaSov Gregg (@MaginLaSovGregg) December 16, 2017

Chilling and powerful article by @castabile on the realities of confronting sexual harassment in higher ed https://t.co/nLDZm605oT — Tamara Kneese (@tamigraph) December 15, 2017

. @castabile on Confronting Sexual Harassment and Hostile Climates in Higher Education. It's as ugly an insidious as everywhere else. https://t.co/zAu4w1JB9B — Jennifer McClearen (@jmcclearen) December 14, 2017

An important story that reminds us about the urgency and commitment we must have to work consistently to improve our workplaces. And another reason I am glad we're unionizing at Pitt: https://t.co/3bdKXZ4rDp — Paul Elliott Johnson (@RhetoricPJ) December 13, 2017





printPrint