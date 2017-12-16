Police issue crime alert after burglary on Meyran

Pitt police issued a crime alert after a burglary Friday evening.

Pitt Police and City police responded to a crime that occurred between 3 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday on the 300 block of Meyran Avenue.

According to the alert, the victim said someone entered the building through an open door between 3 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. while she was not home. She also reported multiple items missing.

No description of the suspect is available at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call city police at 412-422-6520 and reference CCR #17-241407 or call Pitt police at 412-624-2121 and reference report #17-04758.



printPrint