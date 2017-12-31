Panthers tear into Cougars, 87-49

The Pitt women’s basketball will be entering the new year fresh off a win after dominating Chicago State Sunday afternoon, 87-49. With the win, the team advances to an overall record of 8-6 before conference play later this week.

Junior center Kalista Walters led the winning charge, scoring a season-high 24 points for the Panthers. Junior forward Danielle Garven also contributed 16 points.

Pitt led nearly the entire game, only trailing by one for six seconds in the first quarter. In the second period, the Chicago State Cougars scored only four points to Pitt’s 20. By the end of the third, the Panthers pulled away by 39 and set the game out of reach.

Pitt shot at an overall 57 percent, making 42 percent from three-point range. The Panthers only turned the ball over 8 times, while the Cougars coughed the ball up 18 times.

The Panthers open ACC play Thursday against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at home. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.



