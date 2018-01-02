Defensive coordinator Josh Conklin leaves Pitt

Pitt defensive coordinator Josh Conklin will be leaving the team for Wofford College, head coach Pat Narduzzi confirmed Tuesday.

Reports Monday night said Wofford — an FCS school in South Carolina — would hire Conklin as the new head coach of the Terriers, which Pitt confirmed Tuesday.

“We are thrilled that Josh has received this opportunity to be the new head coach at Wofford, a place he and his family are very familiar with given his past tenure there,” Narduzzi said in a release.

The Panthers took on new offensive coordinator Shawn Watson last offseason, making this the second in a row the coaching staff has had a shakeup.

Conklin has served as defensive coordinator since after the 2013 season, when Narduzzi took the head coaching job at Pitt.



