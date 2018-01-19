Greek life put on social probation after ‘alcohol incident’

Dean of Students Kenyon Bonner put Greek life on social probation after a “serious alcohol incident,” he said in a letter to fraternity and sorority presidents Friday.

“The circumstances surrounding this incident are extremely concerning and disappointing,” Bonner said.

In the letter, Bonner also mentions this incident took place Thursday evening involving members and non-members of one fraternity on campus. The Pitt News contacted University officials for a statement but did not receive comment in time for publication.

Greek organizations are not permitted to serve alcohol while the incident is being investigated, according to the letter.

“This is a sobering reminder of the importance of examining the culture of our campus and our collective and individual roles in defining who you are and who you ought to be as a fraternity and sorority community,” Bonner said. “I look forward to our discussions.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.





