Greek life social probation came after student hospitalization

Dean of Students Kenyon Bonner put Greek life on modified social probation after a “serious alcohol incident,” he said in a letter to fraternity and sorority presidents Friday.

The incident resulted in a student being hospitalized. The student’s family has been notified, University spokesperson Joe Miksch said.

“This situation serves as a reminder of the expectation that members of the Pitt community seek help for each other in times of medical need,” Miksch said.

In the letter, Bonner says this incident took place Thursday evening involving members and non-members of one fraternity on campus.

Greek organizations are not permitted to serve alcohol while the incident is being investigated, according to the letter. Modified social probation, according to Miksch, means greek organizations cannot “host, sponsor, or participate in any social activities in which alcohol is present.”

“The circumstances surrounding this incident are extremely concerning and disappointing,” Bonner said.

All Greek life leaders attended a meeting Saturday with Summer Rockroth, the director of the Office of Cross-Cultural Leadership Development, which houses Greek life. Rothrock said the meeting was to inform the Greek leaders about what being on social probation meant.

Rochrock would not comment on the specific incident after the meeting, referring questions to University spokespeople. The Pitt News contacted University officials for statements but has not yet received comments.

“This is a sobering reminder of the importance of examining the culture of our campus and our collective and individual roles in defining who you are and who you ought to be as a fraternity and sorority community,” Bonner said. “I look forward to our discussions.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.





