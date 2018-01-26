Poetry: RIP Merriam-Webster

Our dusty dictionary

sits unused on the bottom shelf

of the five-level mahogany bookcase.

Once important for teaching us children

the words we didn’t know yet,

it filled our dirty hands,

as we put pencil smudges on the page,

but now we’ve got the internet.

Mom bought it brand-new

from Barnes and Noble

when I was in the 2nd grade

because Ms. Cooper gave us

a list of words to define for homework.

I’d pour over the dictionary,

eager to learn what words

the Q section held and

if I could even spell them.

Now the dictionary

contemplates its dim future.

Will it be taken to a secondhand shop

or will my family just skip that step

entirely and throw it in the trash?

Sometimes it gets jealous

because my hand comes so close

to brushing that worn red spine,

but instead settles on a yellow book

next to it called 501 German Verbs.

How inconsiderate.

Maggie primarily writes creative nonfiction and about student life for The Pitt News. Write to her at mmk93@pitt.edu.

The Pitt News is looking for students interested in creative writing, including creative nonfiction, poetry and short stories to write for the Opinions section. If interested, please contact opinions@pittnews.com.



printPrint