Photos: Women’s basketball plays Duke at 11th Pink the Pete

With more than 2,000 fans in a sea of pink in support of a cure for breast cancer, the Pitt women’s basketball team fell 58-46 to No. 18 Duke in the 11th annual Pink the Peterson game.
“It’s fun when you have all those people there. And today it was bigger because it wasn’t just for us, it wasn’t just about us,” sophomore guard Jasmine Whitney said. “It was fun to play. First half was a little slow, but second half we kept them in it. It just gave us energy.”
Junior forward Yacine Diop (12) is blocked by Duke senior center Bego Faz Davalos (21) during Pitt’s 58-46 loss to Duke at this Sunday’s Pink the Pete game. (Photo by Thomas Yang | Visual Editor)
Junior guard Kauai Bradley (5) scored eight points against Duke at Sunday’s Pink the Pete game. (Photo by Thomas Yang | Visual Editor)
Sophomore guard Alayna Gribble (23) attempts a field goal during Pitt’s 58-46 loss to Duke. (Photo by Thomas Yang | Visual Editor)
A young girl holds a sign supporting her mother’s battle with breast cancer. (Photo by Thomas Yang | Visual Editor)
Sophomore guard Jasmine Whitney (3) attempts a layup during Pitt’s 58-46 loss to Duke. (Photo by Thomas Yang | Visual Editor)
First-year guard Kyla Nelson (13) scored seven points during Sunday’s Pink the Pete game. (Photo by Thomas Yang | Visual Editor)
