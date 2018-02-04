Photos and videos: Pitt Students celebrate Eagles Super Bowl win

Students climb on the skybridge over Forbes Avenue after the Eagles' Super Bowl win. (Photo by Thomas Yang / Visual Editor)

The last time a Philadelphia sports team won a major championship, the United States was in a recession, former President George W. Bush signed a $700 billion bailout bill and O.J. Simpson was found guilty of charges of kidnapping and armed robbery.

Now, more than 10 years later, hundreds of Pitt students took to the streets to celebrate the Eagles’ 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Pitt police cited two students for disorderly conduct in connection to the celebrations. Pitt spokesperson Joe Miksch said there was no damage.

Pitt police say they'll let students celebrate and won't intervene until there's destruction. pic.twitter.com/06EAbhHcLl — John Hamilton (@jham1496) February 5, 2018

Students sing to celebrate Eagles pic.twitter.com/KjnPRfjIFS — Ash Sivaganesh (@AshSivaganesh) February 5, 2018

Students are now running down Forbes Avenue pic.twitter.com/F8JKvfvXtj — Ash Sivaganesh (@AshSivaganesh) February 5, 2018

Crowd in front of the Panther statue after the #Eagles #SuperBowl win. pic.twitter.com/G70QWxXubO — John Hamilton (@jham1496) February 5, 2018