Photos and videos: Pitt Students celebrate Eagles Super Bowl win

Students climb on the skybridge over Forbes Avenue after the Eagles' Super Bowl win. (Photo by Thomas Yang / Visual Editor)



The Pitt News Staff
February 4, 2018

The last time a Philadelphia sports team won a major championship, the United States was in a recession, former President George W. Bush signed a $700 billion bailout bill and O.J. Simpson was found guilty of charges of kidnapping and armed robbery.

Now, more than 10 years later, hundreds of Pitt students took to the streets to celebrate the Eagles’ 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Pitt police cited two students for disorderly conduct in connection to the celebrations. Pitt spokesperson Joe Miksch said there was no damage.

Students climb a light post at the corner of Forbes and Bigelow after the Eagles win. (Photo by John Hamilton / Managing Editor)

Juniors Nathan Whitney (left) and Max Thompson cheer after the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory. (Photo by Christian Snyder | Multimedia Editor)

A student looks out at the crowd after climbing on the skybridge over Forbes Avenue. (Photo by Thomas Yang / Visual Editor)

Hundreds of students gather in front of Towers. (Photo by John Hamilton / Managing Editor)

(Photo by Thomas Yang / Visual Editor)

(Photo by John Hamilton / Managing Editor)

Students run down Forbes Avenue as the crowd changes locations. (Photo by Thomas Yang / Visual Editor)

After celebrating at Towers, the crowd moved to the corner of Bigelow Boulevard and Forbes Avenue, where police hadn’t yet blocked off. (Photo by John Hamilton / Managing Editor)

A student looks above at Eagles’ fans dancing on the skybridge above Forbes Avenue Saturday night after the Super Bowl. (Photo by Christian Snyder | Multimedia Editor)

(Photo by Thomas Yang / Visual Editor)

The celebration ended in front of the Cathedral with a singing of “Sweet Caroline.” (Photo by Thomas Yang / Visual Editor)

A student climbs a tree in front of the William Pitt Union. (Photo by Thomas Yang / Visual Editor)

(Photo by Thomas Yang / Visual Editor)

The celebration began with a small crowd gathered by the Panther statue. (Photo by Thomas Yang / Visual Editor)



