Seven Panthers invited to NFL combine

Senior wide receiver Jester Weah (85) is one of 7 Pitt football players invited to the NFL Combine. (Photo by Thomas J. Yang | Visual Editor)

There will be seven Pitt Panthers potentially heading to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine this March.

Among the Panthers going to Indianapolis for the combine are wide receiver Quadree Henderson, safety Jordan Whitehead and offensive lineman Brian O’Neill, who each announced that they were entering the draft in December.

Punter Ryan Winslow, cornerback Avonte Maddox, offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith and wide receiver Jester Weah received invitations today, along with the three who already declared for the draft. The four seniors who have yet to declare for the draft can either accept or turn down the combine’s invitation.

Pitt’s seven invites are tied for eighth most in the country and third most in the ACC. The only two ACC schools to have more players attending the combine are Florida State and Miami with nine each.

Pitt’s seven invites is also one more than the six invites that they received for last year’s combine.

Only O’Neill is projected to be drafted in the first three rounds, according to NFL.com’s most recent mock draft.

The NFL draft will be held Thursday, April 26 in Arlington, Texas.



