close

Nominate Someone For TPN's Annual Silhouettes Edition

Pitt, UPMC announce $200 million Immune Transplant and Therapy Center

Pitt, UPMC announce $200 million Immune Transplant and Therapy Center


Chancellor Patrick Gallagher speaks at UPMC and Pitt's announcement of a research partnership. (Photo by Janine Faust / Contributing Editor)



The Pitt News
February 13, 2018

Pitt and UPMC announced Tuesday they are investing $200 million into a medical research center that seeks to turn a century-old building into a “innovation hub.”

The investment will build the UPMC  Immune Transplant and Therapy Center, located in a 200,000 square foot building in Bloomfield that Ford built in 1915. The center will house start-ups, labs and offices, focused on researching treatments and drugs that target autoimmune diseases, canter and aging.

Nonprofit and government leaders, including Chancellor Patrick Gallagher, Mayor Bill Peduto and UPMC President Jeffrey Romoff, spoke at the former Ford building in Bloomfield. Gallagher said the center will create an “unprecedented ecosystem” that would connect researchers from Pitt and UMPC to industry partners.

The future site of the research center was a Ford assembly plant and showroom. (Photo by Janine Faust / Contributing Editor)

“It’s a combination that will transform immunotherapy care and help us tackle some of medicine’s greatest challenges,” he said in a statement.

The center is part of Pittsburgh’s “Innovation District,” a city-wide partnership based on a Brookings Institute report that said the city can better capitalize on life science expertise. The center is expected to take two years and “create thousands of local jobs,” according to a CPMC release.

The center is located on Baum Boulevard in Bloomfield. (Photo by Janine Faust / Contributing Editor)

Pitt and UPMC teased and promoted the partnership announcement on social media.

This story will be updated.

printPrint

Leave a comment.