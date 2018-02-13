Pitt, UPMC announce $200 million Immune Transplant and Therapy Center

Chancellor Patrick Gallagher speaks at UPMC and Pitt's announcement of a research partnership. (Photo by Janine Faust / Contributing Editor)

Pitt and UPMC announced Tuesday they are investing $200 million into a medical research center that seeks to turn a century-old building into a “innovation hub.”

The investment will build the UPMC Immune Transplant and Therapy Center, located in a 200,000 square foot building in Bloomfield that Ford built in 1915. The center will house start-ups, labs and offices, focused on researching treatments and drugs that target autoimmune diseases, canter and aging.

Nonprofit and government leaders, including Chancellor Patrick Gallagher, Mayor Bill Peduto and UPMC President Jeffrey Romoff, spoke at the former Ford building in Bloomfield. Gallagher said the center will create an “unprecedented ecosystem” that would connect researchers from Pitt and UMPC to industry partners.

“It’s a combination that will transform immunotherapy care and help us tackle some of medicine’s greatest challenges,” he said in a statement.

The center is part of Pittsburgh’s “Innovation District,” a city-wide partnership based on a Brookings Institute report that said the city can better capitalize on life science expertise. The center is expected to take two years and “create thousands of local jobs,” according to a CPMC release.

Pitt and UPMC teased and promoted the partnership announcement on social media.

UPMC and @PittTweet are once again partnering to advance the pace of life-changing innovation in the region and beyond with the creation of the Immune Transplant and Therapy Center (ITTC). #UPMCinnovates #H2P pic.twitter.com/rRnOs17JQu — UPMC (@UPMCnews) February 13, 2018

Pitt and UPMC are teaming up again, and this afternoon we’re revealing how. pic.twitter.com/KIMEV9CasT — Patrick Gallagher (@PittChancellor) February 13, 2018

Pitt will transform a century-old building at 5000 Baum Boulevard into a hub for #innovation to tackle some of medicine’s greatest challenges. It will house world-class space for labs, offices, startup companies and industry partners. #H2P #UPMCinnovates pic.twitter.com/t7EhvDyaQl — University of Pittsburgh (@PittTweet) February 13, 2018

This story will be updated.



printPrint