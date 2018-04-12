Capel hires Tim O’Toole, Jason Capel as assistant coaches

Pitt head coach Jeff Capel hired Tim O'Toole and his brother Jason Capel to be assistant coaches on his staff on Wednesday.

Pitt men’s basketball coach Jeff Capel hired his brother, Jason Capel, and Tim O’Toole to be assistants on his staff, according to reports Wednesday.

O’Toole joins Pitt after spending the last two seasons as an associate head coach at University of California, Berkeley. He has also worked as an assistant coach at eight different programs over the last 30 years. Before California, O’Toole was an assistant at Stanford from 2014 to 2016 and spent the 2013-14 season in the same position at Syracuse under Jim Boeheim.

In his only head coaching stint at Fairfield from 1998 to 2006, O’Toole amassed a 112-120 record and made one appearance in the NIT tournament in 2003.

Capel’s brother, Jason, first came to prominence during his college career playing at North Carolina. In his time at Chapel Hill, Capel averaged at least nine points per game in each of his four seasons. He starred for the Tar Heels in his senior season averaging 15.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

After spending time playing professionally overseas, Capel spent time as an assistant coach at Appalachian State during the 2009-2010 season, then as head coach of the program from 2010-2014. He hasn’t held a coaching position since Appalachian State decided not to renew his contract in 2014.

In his time as head coach of Appalachian State, Capel had a 53-70 record. In his four years with the team, only once did they finish the season with a winning record, going 16-15 in 2010-11.

With these two hirings, Capel now has only one more full time assistant coaching position to fill on his coaching staff.



