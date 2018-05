It’ll take some time and quite a bit of effort, but you can learn how to make your own beer – especially if you visit Greg Hough at Copper Kettle Brewing Company. Pennsylvania’s only brew-in-house facility sits just across the Greenfield Bridge on a 61B or 61D bus.

Only problem? They’re usually booked.

Check out www.copperkettlepgh.com to see if they can fit you in.





