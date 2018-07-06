Board appoints new Provost, inducts five new trustees

Former Boston University Dean of the College of the Arts and Sciences Ann E. Cudd is succeeding Patricia Beeson as Pitt's new Provost.

The board of trustees appointed former Boston University Dean of the College of the Arts and Sciences Ann E. Cudd as Pitt’s new Provost on Friday. They also inducted five new trustees, including President of the Pittsburgh Penguins David J. Morehouse, and re-elected former PNC Executive Vice President Eva Tansky Blum to serve as chairperson of the board through 2022.

Cudd holds three degrees from the University of Pittsburgh — a Ph.D. in philosophy earned in 1988 and Masters degrees in philosophy and economics from 1984 and 1986 respectively.

Before working at Boston University, Cudd worked for 27 years at the University of Kansas. She became a University Distinguished Professor of Philosophy and worked as Director of Graduate Studies, Director of Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, and Associate Dean of Humanities during her tenure there.

Cudd said she prioritizes hiring racially, sexually, socioeconomically and gender diverse faculty in her role as Provost. She also wants to promote scientific work, mentioning research into CTE, blockchain technology, machine learning, and climate change from her time at Boston University.

“When I got into administrative work, my passion was helping faculty and students make world-changing discoveries.” Cudd said.

Shelby Dawkins-Law, a first-year PhD candidate studying recruitment and retention of minoritized graduate students, said she was excited by Cudd’s academic background.

“[The hires are] usually somebody with an MBA or economics degree, usually a man. I’m excited to have someone with a theoretical background,” Dawkins-Law said. “I’m looking forward to working with her.”

As Provost, Cudd will also be responsible for facilitating graduate degree programs. Cudd’s predecessor, Patricia Beeson, took a stand last year against Pitt’s Graduate Student Union with a letter in 2017 saying, “education, not the financial support, is the goal of graduate study.”

Cudd declined to take an explicit stance on the graduate students’ multi-year campaign to unionize, saying she would have to “wait until we get here” to discuss it. She did, however, offer tentative support for higher wages for graduate students.

“I’m always in favor of graduate students having higher stipends, better benefits and protections against sexual assault,” Cudd said.

Cudd also declined to comment on Fossil Free Pitt’s multi-year fossil fuel divestment campaign, saying she didn’t know enough about the issue to comment.

She was, however, supportive of the University’s recent move to rename Parran Hall, calling it “a step in the right direction.”

[Read: Board of Trustees unanimously votes to rename Parran Hall.]

Vice Chancellor of Economic Partnership Rebecca Bagley said that she is also optimistic about working with Cudd.

“I’m personally excited about it, because she has a very strong academic background and she’s read the Brookings report,” Bagley said, referencing the 2017 study that details how Pittsburgh can become a global competitor and innovation hotspot.

The Board also reelected former USX Corporation (alternately named The Marathon Oil Corporation) Vice Chairman Robert Hernandez and Manchester Bidwell CEO William Strickland Jr. to the UPMC Board as Directors for the next two years. They split the role of the University Chief Investment Officer-Treasurer into two separate jobs, making BJC HealthCare CIO Gregory Schuller Pitt’s new Chief Investment Officer and Former Pitt Assistant Treasurer Paul Lawrence Pitt’s new Treasurer.

The Board announced five new trustees at Friday’s meeting:

Vaughn S. Clagette — Term Trustee, Physician at the Southeast Permanente Medical Group in Atlanta

Gary T. Brownlee — Alumni Trustee, Business Advisor for the Indiana Small Business Development Center at Purdue University Northwest, and co-founder or residential wholesale mortgage New State LLC.

David J. Morehouse — Special Trustee, President and CEO of the Pittsburgh Penguins

Michael G. Wells — Special Trustee, Managing Director of Princeton Biopharma Capital Partners LLC.

Marna Cupp Whittington — Special Trustee, Director of Oaktree Capital Management, and a director of Macy’s Inc. and Phillips 66.



printPrint