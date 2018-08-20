Get funky this fall with concerts in Pittsburgh

The exciting shows coming to Pittsburgh this fall range from rap to pop to 70s rock, leaving little room to disappoint fans of most genres of music.

Rap artist G-Eazy will play at Wild Things Park in Washington County Aug. 29 as a stop on his Endless Summer tour. (Photo via Flickr by San Francisco Foghorn)

Rap artist G-Eazy will play at Wild Things Park in Washington County Aug. 29 as a stop on his Endless Summer tour. (Photo via Flickr by San Francisco Foghorn)

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Although the summer concert season is winding down, Pittsburgh’s live music future isn’t bleak. For fans of all types of music with varying budgets, there is an opportunity for everyone to take in a live music experience at one of the many concerts hitting Pittsburgh this fall.

G-Eazy at Wild Things Park — Aug. 29

Rising rap phenomenon G-Eazy — once known as Gerald Gillum — will be gracing the stage at Wild Things Park, which is about 30 minutes outside of the City in Washington County. The show is a part of G-Eazy’s Endless Summer tour, which extends through early fall — ending in September with shows in Florida.

G-Eazy will be accompanied by fellow rappers Ty-Dolla $ign and P-Lo.

Fall Out Boy with Machine Gun Kelly at PPG Paints Arena — Sept. 5

This might seem like an interesting pairing for an arena tour, but longtime fans of pop punk band Fall Out Boy know this is not their first time touring with a rapper. Their 2015 summer Boys of Zummer tour with Pittsburgh-bred rapper Wiz Khalifa was so successful they decided to take the same approach for their 2018 tour promoting their new album “Mania.”

Justin Timberlake at PPG Paints Arena — Sept. 25

The man who brought “SexyBack” is now a “Man of the Woods,” and is on tour promoting the new album of that name. The highly successful singer and actor is bringing his pop sounds to the stage for the first time since 2015 when he toured his album “The 20/20 Experience — 2 of 2.”

Timberlake has yet to announce the opening act for his Pittsburgh show, but previous opening acts for this tour include The Shadowboxers and Francesco Yates.

Hippo Campus at Stage AE — Oct. 22

Native to St. Paul, Minnesota, Hippo Campus seems to have a special place in its heart for Pittsburgh. In 2017, the group headlined the Three Rivers Arts Festival Dollar Bank Mainstage at Point State Park and sold out Mr. Smalls Theatre.

The four young rockers — aged 22-24 — will play the North Shore’s Stage AE this fall with The Districts amidst rumors of a new album after the release of a single in June titled “Passenger.”

Violent Femmes at Mr. Smalls Theatre — Oct. 26

Old school folk-punk band Violent Femmes has been together on-and-off since 1980, and thankfully found some time in this “on” period to visit Pittsburgh. The band will be playing at Millvale’s Mr. Smalls Theatre — and the show is already sold out. It seems fans are eager to see the “Blister in the Sun” hitmakers who last released an album in 2016.

Fleetwood Mac at PPG Paints Arena — Nov. 1

Though it has not released a new album since 2003, legendary pop rock band Fleetwood Mac has no problems filling arena after arena. The band — formed in 1967 — has plenty to work with for a performance with 17 studio albums under their belt.

One of the most famous members of Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nicks, played PPG Paints Arena solo last spring — at age 69. The now-70-year-old musician will hit the Pittsburgh stage again in November with the tour “An Evening With Fleetwood Mac.”

The Menzingers with Tiny Moving Parts at Mr. Smalls Theatre — Nov. 18

Hailing from Scranton, rising independent punk rock stars The Menzingers found success with their latest album “After the Party,” which is their fifth studio album. The band is signed to Epitaph Records, a label known for representing some of today’s most popular punk bands like Alkaline Trio, Falling in Reverse and Social Distortion.

The Menzingers will be accompanied by fellow punk rockers Tiny Moving Parts this November at Mr. Smalls.

Mac Miller at the Petersen Events Center — Nov. 24

Mac Miller — or Malcolm McCormick — is one of the most famous musicians to come from Pittsburgh. The Taylor Allderdice High School alum is known for his hit rap songs like “Donald Trump” and “Self Care.” Some songs like “Party on 5th Ave” and “Frick Park Market” allude to his experiences growing up in Pittsburgh.

The rapper is coming back home to perform at the Petersen Events Center as part of a tour promoting his new album “Swimming.”

The last time Miller played in Pittsburgh was in 2015, and he received the honor of throwing the first pitch at a Pittsburgh Pirates game. After the pitch, WTAE asked him how it felt.

“I’m just trying to represent the City. I’m not trying to be the coolest or be anything but someone that works hard and loves the place he’s from,” Miller said.