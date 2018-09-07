The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

Uncle Sam’s Subs cited for multiple health-code violations

The Oakland sub shop's inspection report featured several repeat offenses.

By Sarah Shearer, Assistant News Editor
12:35 am

The Allegheny County Health Department cited Uncle Sam’s Subs with several health code violations in a consumer alert posted Sept. 4.

The Oakland sandwich shop inspection report included several “high risk” violations such as food kept at unsafe temperatures, mouse droppings “too numerous to count,” poor employee hygiene and foods susceptible to cross-contamination.

According to the inspection report, a customer complaint inspired Tuesday’s visit. The report states they’ve received similar complaints in the past and that many current violations have also occurred in previous inspections.

A reinspection date for Uncle Sam’s Subs is pending. The owner of Uncle Sam’s Subs was not available for comment at the time of publication and an employee who answered the phone declined to comment.

