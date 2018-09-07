The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

Pittsburgh-native rapper Mac Miller dead at 26

The rapper died of an apparent drug overdose, according to a breaking news report by TMZ.

Wikimedia Commons/Nicolas Völcker

Pittsburgh-native rapper Mac Miller was found dead of an apparent overdose in his San Francisco home around noon Friday, according to a report by TMZ. He was 26 years old.

Miller released his fifth studio album, “Swimming,” in August. He spoke publicly throughout his career about his struggles with substance abuse, and often wrote music about it.

The article said the cause of death was a drug overdose, and that a friend of Miller’s made a 911 call alerting authorities to get to Miller’s home.

Miller graduated from Taylor Allderdice High School in Squirrel Hill in 2010 and was set to perform a homecoming show as a part of his upcoming tour at the Petersen Events Center in November.

Miller’s fellow rapper and Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa tweeted his condolences for his longtime friend, sending prayers to his family.

Chicago-native Chance the Rapper shared an emotional message via Twitter as well, saying Miller was an important part of the beginning of his career.

This story is developing. The Pitt News has reached out to Miller’s representative for comment.

If you or someone you know struggles with substance abuse, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration National Hotline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

