The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Menu

Poem: Ode to my Juul

Photo via Wikimedia Commons by mylesclark96

Photo via Wikimedia Commons by mylesclark96

By Shahum Ajmal, Contributing Editor
November 9, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






There you are tall and

Metallic, with your plastic replaceable tip.

Your juice ignites me.

It’s strange the influence you have over me.

From your Mango to Fruit Medley

You release me into ease.

You’re not understood.

Maybe you are my getaway,

And I see you as irreplaceable.

USB they call you,

To which I am left speechless.

Yet, I persist to puff you.

I’m afraid our time has come,

Your essence has become oppressive.

And I think it’s best if we part ways.

Leave my hands. And move

Onto the next unknown, yet

foolish character.

You light up in green, yellow, red

And then dead —

This is an ode to my Juul.

 

Leave a comment.

Tags:

About the Writer
Shahum Ajmal, Assistant Layout Editor

Menu
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper
Poem: Ode to my Juul