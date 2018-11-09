Poem: Ode to my Juul
November 9, 2018
There you are tall and
Metallic, with your plastic replaceable tip.
Your juice ignites me.
It’s strange the influence you have over me.
From your Mango to Fruit Medley
You release me into ease.
You’re not understood.
Maybe you are my getaway,
And I see you as irreplaceable.
USB they call you,
To which I am left speechless.
Yet, I persist to puff you.
I’m afraid our time has come,
Your essence has become oppressive.
And I think it’s best if we part ways.
Leave my hands. And move
Onto the next unknown, yet
foolish character.
You light up in green, yellow, red
And then dead —
This is an ode to my Juul.