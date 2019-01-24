The best drinks for all occasions at Hemingway’s Cafe

Hemingway’s won the title of best bar, best place to go for your 21st birthday and best happy hour this year.

Hemingway’s Cafe took home three awards for this year’s “Best Of,” including best bar, best 21st birthday destination and best happy hour. Though the bar is known for its mixed drink pitchers, there are plenty of other adventurous drinks to try no matter the occasion. If you’re celebrating the big 20-fun, taking a much-needed evening off of studying to take advantage of happy hour or have friends coming in from out of town, Hem’s is the place to go.

Pitt-themed shot pitchers

Hemingway’s is wildly popular amongst Pitt students, and the bartenders are well-aware. On the drink menu at Hem’s, guests will find a number of sweet but strong shot pitchers with names inspired by the culture on campus. Some of the most popular Pitt-themed pitchers include Sweet Caroline, Cathy on Acid, Pathfinder and Oakland Zoo.

The most exciting of the collection is arguably the Oakland Zoo — a tropical delight featuring raspberry Bacardi rum and banana and pineapple flavorings. This fruity mix is topped off with colorful gummy worms, creating an edible zoo in your pitcher.

Hem’s drink menu contains many other shot pitchers that deserve a mention as well. Each day of the week, one select pitcher is $4, as opposed to the usual $10 from 10 p.m. to midnight. Some honorable mentions of the non-Pitt-themed shot pitchers include the Orange Crush Shot — which features crackling Pop Rocks candy as garnish — and the Mother of Dragons.

Coffee drinks

That’s right, my fellow caffeine addicts, you can get an alcohol-infused hot coffee at Hemingway’s. This is the perfect option for the many cold nights we’ve been experiencing lately. As delicious and satisfying as an ice-cold beer can be, it might not supply the same effect after walking through the chilling wind and snow of a January night in Pittsburgh. Warm up while getting lit with one of Hem’s coffee drinks.

My personal favorite is the Almond Joy, which is a steaming mixture of coffee, almond Bailey’s and caramel Smirnoff. It is the perfect mix of the sweet tastes of almond and caramel and the strong flavors of coffee and alcohol, and it comes in a cute mason jar mug.

Other coffee drink options include the Nutty Irishman and the Irish Coffee — both are mixtures of coffee and Bailey’s.

Mason Jar Cocktails

For a hot summer day, opt for a cold beverage in a cute mason jar. Two of these specialty mixed drinks feature Pitt-themed names as well. South Oakland Iced Tea and Forbes Field are two favorites for Pitt students. You can also go for a classic drink, like a White Russian, but with a flavorful twist of salted caramel.

Forbes Field is my favorite out of the offered mason jar cocktails, mostly because I love strawberries and this drink is chock-full of strawberry flavors. It’s made with Svedka strawberry lemonade vodka, sours, strawberry syrup and Sierra Mist. It is the perfect pick-me-up for a summer night out.

Local drafts

Not a fan of the sugary drinks? Hem’s can still deliver to the beer-lovers while staying true to Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania roots. You can sip on a classic Pennsylvania-brewed Yuengling Lager or Yuengling Black and Tan. Hemingway’s also serves Wyndridge NEIPA, another PA brewed brand.

For a super-local option, beers brewed right here in the ‘Burgh are for sale at Hem’s. The Helltown Reaper rye ale is brewed in Mount Pleasant and Sobel’s Honey Blossom Hefeweizen is made in New Stanton.