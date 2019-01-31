Kappa Kappa Gamma placed on interim suspension

Kappa Kappa Gamma, a Pitt sorority, was placed on interim suspension of registration because of an alleged violation of the rules of social probation.

Kappa Kappa Gamma, a Pitt sorority, was placed on interim suspension of registration because of an alleged violation of the rules of social probation.

Kappa Kappa Gamma, a Pitt sorority, was placed on interim suspension of registration because of an alleged violation of the rules of social probation.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Kappa Kappa Gamma, a Pitt sorority, was placed on interim suspension of registration at Pitt, according to the Student Affairs website.

University spokesperson Joe Miksch said KKG held a social event at which alcohol was served while the organization is on social probation, a violation of the rules of social probation.

“While we do not have all the details, an investigation has begun and the sorority has been placed on interim suspension of registration while the investigation takes place,” Miksch said in an email. “Student Affairs staff have communicated with affected students to provide any needed support and services.”

According to the Student Affairs website, social probation prohibits Greek life organizations from hosting activities “where alcohol is present, with non-members anywhere.” Social probation does not prohibit organizations from serving alcohol at member-only events.

Paige Lherbier, the president of Pitt’s chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma, declined to comment.

Pitt investigated more than 20 potential hazing incidents from 2014 to 2019, according to its most recent hazing reports, and found 12 groups responsible for violating the University Anti-Hazing Policy.