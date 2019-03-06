Port Authority to increase service on Oakland routes

According to a press release, the 71B, 71D, 75 and 83 bus routes will increase frequency of service beginning March 17.

Port Authority is taking care of some bus-ness in Oakland.

According to a press release from Port Authority, the 71B, 71D, 75 and 83 bus routes will increase service frequency starting March 17. The 71B, 71D and 75 will each gain three additional inbound trips in the morning, and the 83 will gain two round trips.

The quarterly service update will also impact the 57 bus route, which services Hazelwood. It will ensure that the Hazelwood Green, a site floated as a possible location for Amazon’s HQ2, will be serviced. Other routes across the City will experience schedule changes.

Additional changes to bus routes through Oakland are expected in the coming years as bus rapid transit lines are added to some of the 61A, 61C, 61D and 71B lines. These are intended to improve reliability and frequency of service in highly trafficked areas, including Oakland and Downtown.