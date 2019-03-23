Gunshots fired into office of Michael Rosfeld’s attorney

Attorney Pat Thomassey defended Michael Rosfeld the officer who shot and killed Antwon Rose last summer. Rosfeld was charged with one count of criminal homicide. He was declared not guilty last night. (Photo by Thomas Yang | Senior Staff Photographer)

Someone fired several gunshots overnight into the office of Michael Rosfeld’s defense attorney, Pat Thomassey, according to WXPI. Channel 11 crews saw at least two bullet holes in the front of the Monroeville building. Police are still on the scene.

According to WTAE, Thomassey is unharmed. Thomassey told them he received a call around 12:30 a.m. about shots fired at his office. He said he found around three to four bullet holes after arriving and meeting police on the scene.

Rosfeld, the former police officer Thomassey defended, was found not guilty Friday evening for the homicide of unarmed black teenager Antwon Rose in June 2018. Protests in front of the Allegheny County Courthouse and in East Liberty followed the verdict, lasting until around 1 a.m.

The approximate time of the shooting at Thomassey’s office is still being determined, according to WXPI. So far, no witnesses who saw or heard anything have been found.

This story is being updated.