GALLERY: Rosfeld verdict protest

Close
Pitt Police officers blocked the Fifth Avenue entrance to Litchfield Towers as protesters filled the street.
Thomas Yang | Assistant Visual Editor
Pitt Police officers blocked the Fifth Avenue entrance to Litchfield Towers as protesters filled the street.
Thomas Yang | Assistant Visual Editor
Thomas Yang | Assistant Visual Editor
Pitt Police officers blocked the Fifth Avenue entrance to Litchfield Towers as protesters filled the street.
Bader Abdulmajeed | Staff Photographer Protesters occupy The Porch restaurant in Schenley Plaza.
Bader Abdulmajeed | Staff Photographer
Bader Abdulmajeed | Staff Photographer Protesters gather around a stopped Port Authority bus.
Thomas Yang | Assistant Visual Editor
Hannah Heisler | Staff Photographer
Bader Abdulmajeed | Staff Photographer
Thomas Yang | Assistant Visual Editor
Thomas Yang | Assistant Visual Editor
Bader Abdulmajeed | Staff Photographer
Hannah Heisler | Staff Photographer
Hannah Heisler | Staff Photographer Protesters occupy Chipotle on Forbes Avenue.
Hannah Heisler | Staff Photographer
Hannah Heisler | Staff Photographer
Bader Abdulmajeed | Staff Photographer
Leave a comment.