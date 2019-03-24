The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Menu

GALLERY: Rosfeld verdict protest

By Hannah Heisler, Bader Abdulmajeed, and Thomas Yang| March 23, 2019

Pitt+Police+officers+blocked+the+Fifth+Avenue+entrance+to+Litchfield+Towers+as+protesters+filled+the+street.
Back to Article
Back to Article

GALLERY: Rosfeld verdict protest

Pitt Police officers blocked the Fifth Avenue entrance to Litchfield Towers as protesters filled the street.

Pitt Police officers blocked the Fifth Avenue entrance to Litchfield Towers as protesters filled the street.

Thomas Yang | Assistant Visual Editor

Pitt Police officers blocked the Fifth Avenue entrance to Litchfield Towers as protesters filled the street.

Thomas Yang | Assistant Visual Editor

Thomas Yang | Assistant Visual Editor

Pitt Police officers blocked the Fifth Avenue entrance to Litchfield Towers as protesters filled the street.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Bader Abdulmajeed | Staff Photographer
Protesters occupy The Porch restaurant in Schenley Plaza.

Bader Abdulmajeed | Staff Photographer

Bader Abdulmajeed | Staff Photographer
Protesters gather around a stopped Port Authority bus.

Thomas Yang | Assistant Visual Editor

Hannah Heisler | Staff Photographer

Bader Abdulmajeed | Staff Photographer

Thomas Yang | Assistant Visual Editor

Thomas Yang | Assistant Visual Editor

Bader Abdulmajeed | Staff Photographer

Hannah Heisler | Staff Photographer

Hannah Heisler | Staff Photographer
Protesters occupy Chipotle on Forbes Avenue.

Hannah Heisler | Staff Photographer

Hannah Heisler | Staff Photographer

Bader Abdulmajeed | Staff Photographer

Leave a comment.

Tags: , , , ,

About the Writer
Thomas Yang, Assistant Visual Editor

The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper
GALLERY: Rosfeld verdict protest