For real: Crosswalk to come

To our readers: No, really. We promise. This time for real.

The crosswalk created on Forbes Ave. outside of David Lawrence Hall is expected to be fully operational by the end of the week, according to Pitt Police. In the past few days, the traffic lights have been set to “flash” as a means of allowing drivers to adapt to the new crosswalk.

Stop bars and crosswalk markings are expected to be painted on Wednesday, March 27. Following that, PennDOT will begin a 30-day test to make sure the signals are properly functioning.

These efforts mark the final steps of a construction effort that began in February.

But remember: walk, don’t run, to your next class at David Lawrence Hall.