The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Menu

Poetry | I wish I had a kite

Image via Wikimedia Commons

By Emily Pinigis, Staff Columnist
April 11, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






I wish I had a kite
So I may cast away my worries into the heavens
The world from above would be a marvelous sight
If I only had a kite

I wish I had a kite
So my soul could fly among the birds
And I could be free and light
If I only had a kite

I wish I had a kite
So the wind may guide me where I am meant to be
And my worldly worries would be lost in flight
If I only had a kite

I wish I had a kite
To teach me how to rise again after a crash
To teach me to let my dreams ignite
I will learn to be a kite

One day I will be a kite
I will soar above the weight of the world
The freedom I will feel will make everything alright
I will learn to be a kite

One day I will be a kite
Free and light
And lost in flight

Leave a comment.

Tags:

The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper
Poetry | I wish I had a kite