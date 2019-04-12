Poetry | I wish I had a kite
April 11, 2019
I wish I had a kite
So I may cast away my worries into the heavens
The world from above would be a marvelous sight
If I only had a kite
I wish I had a kite
So my soul could fly among the birds
And I could be free and light
If I only had a kite
I wish I had a kite
So the wind may guide me where I am meant to be
And my worldly worries would be lost in flight
If I only had a kite
I wish I had a kite
To teach me how to rise again after a crash
To teach me to let my dreams ignite
I will learn to be a kite
One day I will be a kite
I will soar above the weight of the world
The freedom I will feel will make everything alright
I will learn to be a kite
One day I will be a kite
Free and light
And lost in flight