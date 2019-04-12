Poetry | I wish I had a kite

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

I wish I had a kite

So I may cast away my worries into the heavens

The world from above would be a marvelous sight

If I only had a kite

I wish I had a kite

So my soul could fly among the birds

And I could be free and light

If I only had a kite

I wish I had a kite

So the wind may guide me where I am meant to be

And my worldly worries would be lost in flight

If I only had a kite

I wish I had a kite

To teach me how to rise again after a crash

To teach me to let my dreams ignite

I will learn to be a kite

One day I will be a kite

I will soar above the weight of the world

The freedom I will feel will make everything alright

I will learn to be a kite

One day I will be a kite

Free and light

And lost in flight