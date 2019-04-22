Crossword | It’s finally here

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

This locally-sourced, organic finals week crossword comes to you straight from your friendly neighborhood campus newspaper office. Because if you’re anything like us at The Pitt News, sometimes you just need to take a break from studying (or editing news stories) and throw yourself heart, mind and soul into a crossword puzzle. Good luck on this one — hope you like it! We’re just praying our editor-in-chief will let us start an official puzzles desk next year.

Access a printable version of this puzzle here.

Graphic by Jon Moss | Online Visual Editor