Pitt Marketing Class Launches “You’ve Earned It” Campaign for 2019 Acura ILX

Students of Pitt Business’s Projects in Marketing class have launched “You’ve Earned It,” their new campaign for the brand new 2019 Acura ILX. Taught by Professor Robert Gilbert, students have the opportunity to apply their marketing knowledge in the real world.

Competing against students from all over the country, members of Professor Gilbert’s class, who have coined the name “ProsInMotion” for themselves, have worked hard all semester on the project.

Representing Pitt in Acura’s competition, ProsInMotion strives for the chance to present its campaign ideas and findings to Acura at its U.S. headquarters in Torrance, California. The students selected the name “You’ve Earned It” because they feel it exemplifies the stylish, affordable, and high- performance attributes that the millennial/Generation Z target audience wants in a car.