Pitt releases list of 25 highest-paid non-officer employees

Pitt released a list of its 25 highest-paid non-officer employees for fiscal year 2018, with Patrick Narduzzi, the men’s football coach, topping out at more than $3 million. The disclosure is required for all state-related universities by Pennsylvania’s Right-to-Know Law.

Narduzzi earned $3,142,424 in fiscal year 2018, following a series of increases in recent years. He earned $2,887,319 in fiscal year 2017 and $1,768,841 in fiscal year 2016.

But pay increases are also forthcoming for top University officials. The Board of Trustees’ compensation committee approved salary increases of 2.25% for Chancellor Patrick Gallagher and other senior University officials in December 2018, going into effect for 2019. His base salary will be $555,000 for 2019.

In addition to Narduzzi, the 24 other highest paid non-officer employees at Pitt include:

Kevin Stallings, former men’s basketball coach , $2,426,368

Suzanne McConnell-Serio, former women’s basketball coach , $667,813

Michael Becich, associate vice chancellor for informatics in the health sciences, $642,060

Mark Nordenberg, former chancellor, $635,162

A. Everette James III, associate vice chancellor for health policy and planning, $574,985

Donald Burke, associate vice chancellor for global health , $492,629

Peter Strick, chair of the neurobiology department, $488,114

Steven Reis, associate vice chancellor for clinical research, $475,000

Lise Vesterlund, economics professor, $467,686

David Denis, Katz Graduate School of Business finance senior chair, $460,507

Thomas Braun, former School of Dental Medicine dean, $451,545

Arjang Assad, College of Business Administration and Katz Graduate School of Business dean, $441,360

Bruce Freeman, chair of the pharmacology and chemical biology department, $432,519

Mark Shlomchik, chair of the immunology department, $430,731

Rocky Tuan, director of the Center for Cellular and Molecular Engineering, $428,093

Ivet Bahar, chair of the Computational and System Biology department, $412,918

Diane Denis, Katz Graduate School of Business finance alumni chair, $407,550

Steven “Shawn” Watson, former football offensive coordinator, $405,000

Dario Vignali, cancer immunology chair and vice chair of immunology department at the School of Medicine, $401,289

O’Neil Outar, former interim vice chancellor for Institutional Advancement, $401,042

D. Lansing Taylor, director of the Pitt Drug Discovery Institute, $400,669

Minking Chyu, Swanson School of Engineering associate dean for international initiatives, $398,554

J. Jeffrey Inman, Katz Graduate School of Business associate dean for research and faculty, $396,079

Ann Thompson, vice dean of the School of Medicine, $391,798