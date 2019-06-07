Pitt students couch-surfing after SkyVue electrical fire

The 14-floor building, geared towards students and young professionals, opened in summer 2016 and features about 400 apartments. Madison Holden / Staff Photographer.

The 14-floor building, geared towards students and young professionals, opened in summer 2016 and features about 400 apartments. Madison Holden / Staff Photographer.

The 14-floor building, geared towards students and young professionals, opened in summer 2016 and features about 400 apartments. Madison Holden / Staff Photographer.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Renters at Cardinal Group’s SkyVue Apartments, located at the corner of Forbes and Craft avenues, say they’ve been couch-surfing since a Sunday afternoon fire in the building’s garage caused a power outage.

The 14-floor building, geared towards students and young professionals, opened in summer 2016 and features about 400 apartments.

Tony Delasio, a junior pharmacy student, said he had just returned from vacation on Sunday when he found out about the electrical fire and the power outage. He has been staying at his parents’ house since. When he tried to get in touch with the leasing office on Monday, the phones were down. He has been receiving email updates about the outage from building management, though he decided to move out from his unit this week.

“It’s been difficult since I was scheduled to move on June 30. I just decided to move out all my stuff now,” he said.

Pittsburgh police, fire and EMS units responded to the building Sunday afternoon and found “heavy smoke” pouring out of the building’s garage, Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson Chris Togneri told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Sunday. Togneri added that firefighters discovered what seemed to be an internal electric fire upon entering the building, but no injuries were reported as tenants self-evacuated.

After cutting power to the building after the fire, Duquesne Light Company spokesperson Niki Campbell said the utility had restored power to the building Thursday afternoon, following City approval of a wiring inspection at the property.

But Campbell declined to comment on the cause of the fire or results of the inspection, referring reporters to Cardinal Group, the building’s owner.

According to University spokesperson Kevin Zwick, Pitt is offering housing in a residence hall to displaced Pitt students, and is encouraging them to continue to contact the property management company for updates about their unit. Zwick did not say how many Pitt students have accepted the University’s offer, or what hall they are being housed in.

Katherine Podvorec, a Pitt Law student, said she first stayed in the living room at her father’s house following the electrical fire, followed by a hotel since her sister is allergic to her cat. As of Thursday night, she said she is still unable to move back into her apartment because power has not been restored to every unit.

Podvorec said she contacted SkyVue’s management Thursday morning inquiring as to whether she could move back in, or if she had to book another night at the hotel.

“I didn’t hear back [from building management] until 7:30 p.m., when they said if you haven’t gotten a phone call from us then stay where you’re staying,” Podvorec said. “I’ve been getting a daily email with updates, but they’ve always been kind of vague, like Duquesne Light is still working on the building, stay in your current accommodations until further notice. They said the leasing office is in the building and without power so they’re slow to responding to phone calls and emails.”

Podvorec said she wishes more information was being made available in a timely manner about when residents can move back in, as the lease for her new apartment does not start until July 1.

“I’d like to get back in there,” she said. “It’s been a lot, having to go to work at a new job [on Tuesday], figuring out what to do with my cat, and wearing the same outfit every day.”

A SkyVue employee declined to comment on the electrical fire and ensuing power outage late Thursday evening, saying the request came outside of normal business hours.

The Denver-based Cardinal Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.