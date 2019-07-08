Police seeking public’s help in Oakland investigation

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

City police detectives have released photographs of a man they are seeking information about in connection with an alleged burglary and sexual assault in Oakland.

Detectives asked anyone who recognizes the man, dressed in a dark shirt and tan pants in the visuals, to call the Sex Assault and Family Crisis Unit at 412-323-7141.

Pitt and City police both responded to a report of an attempted break-in and sexual assault in the early hours of July 5 on the 200 block of Oakland Avenue. According to a crime alert from the Pitt Police, the female victim said an unknown man entered her apartment through a rear door while she was sleeping and attempted to sexually assault her. A brief struggle ensued, and then the man left through the rear door, walking north on Oakland Avenue towards Sennott Street, the alert said. Minor injuries were reported and there were no signs of forced entry.

The statement accompanying the photos does not specify where the photos were taken.