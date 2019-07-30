Police respond to armed robbery on O’Hara Street

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a woman at gunpoint early Tuesday morning at the intersection of University Place and O’Hara Street.

Pitt police notified students of the incident in a Tuesday crime alert that described the woman’s account of the incident. According to the victim, the robber claimed to have a gun and pressed an object to her side before repeatedly throwing her to the ground. Police responded to the woman’s call for help shortly before 4 a.m.

The suspect escaped with a bag containing several personal items, including her phone, keys and cards, which police later found scattered on O’Hara Street. The woman described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 20’s, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, with a muscular build, an angular face, short dark hair and some facial hair. He was wearing dark clothing at the time of the robbery.

The crime alert requested that anyone with information related to the incident call Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Zone 4 at 412-422-6520 and reference CCR #19-02311 or Pitt police at 412-624-2121 and reference report #19-149750.