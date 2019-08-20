Class of 2023 breaks demographic records

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Pitt’s class of 2023 has yet to enter their first lecture hall, but they’re already changing Pitt’s landscape.

According to Chancellor Patrick Gallagher, the students of the class of 2023 will be one of the most ethnically diverse cohort of students in the university’s history. In his remarks at the June meeting of Pitt’s Board of Trustees, Gallagher highlighted the demographic composition of the incoming class — 70% of which are enrolled in the Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences.

“As we draw less from Pennsylvania, more from the rest of the country, we’re starting to look more like the rest of the country,” Gallagher said. “Once again, we are likely to welcome one of the most racially, ethnically diverse classes on record for the University of Pittsburgh.”

According to statistics provided by Pitt’s Office of Admissions and Financial Aid, more than 1,200 students of the 4,131 students of the incoming first-year class — or around 28% — identify as American Indian/Alaskan Native, Asian, black/African American, Hispanic/Latino, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander or two or more races. A record 14% of the incoming class are from underrepresented minority groups — Latino students make up 7% of the incoming class.

More of Pitt’s students are also coming from outside of Pennsylvania — a record 42% of students are out-of-staters.

Gallagher also noted in the June Board of Trustees meeting the incoming class’s high standardized test scores and high GPAs — the middle 50% of their high school GPAs run as high as 4.31 and 4.44.

“We’re seeing an incredibly accomplished class of young people coming in who, once again, will best our topline numbers in all the academic achievement areas like GPA and test scores,” Gallagher said.