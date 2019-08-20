Pitt seeks community input on three policy drafts

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Pitt’s Office of Policy Development and Management opened up three policy drafts for comment and review by the University community on Monday.

Documents open for review include the university’s Electronic Information Technology (EIT) Accessibility draft policy, Nondiscrimination Equal Opportunity, and Affirmative Action draft policy and Pennsylvania Residency Classification draft policy.

According to a release from the University, users with Pitt credentials can access the drafts for the next 28 days on the website for the Office of Policy Development and Management. Respective policy development committees will consider submissions as draft revisions continue. Draft of proposed procedures for implementation of the EIT and Nondiscrimination are also open for review.

The EIT policy establishes the standards for equitable access of Pitt’s information and technological services — including software, hardware, and digital content used in the creation of electronic or digital data. As outlined in the policy, each person must be afforded the same opportunity to fully acquire information and technological services in a timely manner regardless of their ability or disability.

Established to prohibit discrimination against a protected class, the policy for Nondiscrimination, Equal Opportunity, and Affirmative Action applies to admissions, employment and access to University progams and activities. As the policy states, the University must act in accordance to procedure to end any conduct resulting in discrimation or harassment and remedy the effects on individuals and the University community.

The Pennsylvania Residency Classification policy establishes student eligibility for reduced tuition rates based on differing in-state and out-of-state charges. According to the policy, a student is required to have 12 continuous months of PA residency prior to enrollment at a university or college in order to be considered for PA residency rates. Students under the age of 22 are considered minors under this policy, and will be classified based on the residency of their parent or legal guardian.

The “Non-U.S. Citizens Immigration Requirements” section of this policy outlines additional documentation required of non-U.S. Citizens in order to qualify as a PA Resident, which must be submitted to the student’s campus PA Residency Coordinator no later than 30 days after the first official day of classes for each respective term.

The Pitt News has reached out to the Office of Policy Development and Management for comment. This story will be updated.