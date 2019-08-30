Salahuddin to transfer from Pitt

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Panther’s football head coach Pat Narduzzi announced on Thursday that redshirt freshman running back Mychale Salahuddin has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Salahuddin is a former four-star recruit from H.D. Woodson High School in Washington, D.C. He was the No. 1 ranked player in the nation’s capital and had earned 37 offers before he verbally committed to the University of Southern California in June of 2017.

But apparently he pulled the trigger too quickly. Salahuddin decommitted from USC just months later. He picked up a couple more offers and made some more visits before ultimately committing and signing his letter of intent to Pitt in February of 2018.

Salahuddin rushed four times for 37 yards in his first year before injuring his knee. Since, Salahuddin has undergone surgery and while he was fully healthy was stuck in a crowded backfield behind junior A.J. Davis and redshirt sophomore Todd Sibley Jr.

It’s also likely that first-year running back Vincent Davis factored into Salahuddin’s decision to move on. The small but speedy Davis had impressed Pitt coaches in training camp and moved ahead of Salahuddin on the depth chart, according to Narduzzi.