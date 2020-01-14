Starship food robots now fully operational

Starship Technologies and Pitt Dining announced in an email Monday that Starship delivery robots are now fully operational.

Starship Technologies and Pitt Dining announced that Starship delivery robots are now fully operational in a Monday email to students, faculty and staff.

The robots now deliver food from Common Grounds, Forbes Street Market, Sub Connection, Taco Bell, Tres Habaneros and Einstein Bros. Bagels to locations across campus.

Users order food through the Starship Delivery app and can now pay with Dining Dollars, debit or credit cards, Panther Funds and Lunch Money. Delivery hours are based on each food vendor’s hours of operation.

Starship food robots arrived on campus last summer and began delivering to customers in October during its pilot phase. Pitt briefly paused the testing of the robots in October after a student raised concerns regarding the safety issues they may create for wheelchair users. The delivery robots are 98% autonomous, move at a maximum speed of 4 mph and each have their own lock, GPS and camera.