Damar Hamlin granted fifth year, will return for 2020 season

Senior safety Damar Hamlin (3) takes the Boston College halfback off his feet during Pitt’s 26-19 loss to the Eagles.

Senior safety Damar Hamlin (3) takes the Boston College halfback off his feet during Pitt’s 26-19 loss to the Eagles.

Senior safety Damar Hamlin (3) takes the Boston College halfback off his feet during Pitt’s 26-19 loss to the Eagles.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Most assumed Pitt senior safety Damar Hamlin had played his final down as a Panther when he walked off Ford Field after the Quick Lane Bowl. But head coach Pat Narduzzi revealed afterward that the team would attempt to gain a fifth year of eligibility for Hamlin, considering he only played three games in his first-year season due to injury.

Hamlin’s waiver request was granted by the NCAA Wednesday afternoon, meaning the star safety will return for Pitt’s 2020 season.

With redshirt sophomores Jalen Twyman and Paris Ford spurning the draft for another year at Pitt, Hamlin’s return means the Panthers will return nearly all their production from last season’s defense that finished No. 15 nationally in yards per game allowed.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Hamlin led Pitt with 90 tackles and two interceptions in 2018. He formed a fearsome duo with Ford in the 2019 defensive backfield, coming in second behind the standout sophomore with 84 tackles while adding 10 pass breakups.